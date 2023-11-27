China says it values follow-up to MH370 incident

BEIJING — China values the follow-up to the incident of MH370, a Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing nearly 10 years ago, and hopes all sides maintain close communication and properly handle this issue, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after a media report of a Chinese court holding the first hearing of a liability lawsuit filed by relatives of passengers on MH370.

ALSO READ: China's respiratory illness surge not as high as pre-pandemic: WHO official