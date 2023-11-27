china

China says it values follow-up to MH370 incident

Hu Xiufang, 72, who lost her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, holds a sign as she speaks to the media following a court hearing on compensation for those who lost their loved ones on the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing in 2014, in Beijing, China, Nov 27, 2023. 
PHOTO: Reuters
BEIJING — China values the follow-up to the incident of MH370, a Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing nearly 10 years ago, and hopes all sides maintain close communication and properly handle this issue, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after a media report of a Chinese court holding the first hearing of a liability lawsuit filed by relatives of passengers on MH370.

