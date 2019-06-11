China says it will 'fully respect' Taiwan's way of life

BEIJING / TAIPEI - China will "fully respect" Taiwan's way of life and social system once it has been "peacefully reunified", as long as national security is protected, the ruling Communist Party said on Tuesday (Nov 5), in another overture to the self-ruled island.

China claims democratic Taiwan as its own and has stepped up pressure on the strategically located island since President Tsai Ing-wen assumed office in 2016, fearing she wishes to push for its formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

Taiwan, which holds presidential elections in January, has shown no interest in being run by China.

In a statement on the decisions reached at a key meeting of the party's leadership last week known as a plenum, the party said it would firmly push for the country's "peaceful reunification" and "promote institutional arrangements for peaceful development".

"Under the premise of ensuring national sovereignty, security, and development interests, after peaceful reunification, the social system and way of life of Taiwan compatriots will be fully respected," it said.

"Private property, religious beliefs, and legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected."