China says it will resume visa-free policies to spur inbound travel

Passengers push their luggage through the international arrivals hall at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) quarantine requirement for inbound travellers in Beijing, China on Jan 8, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 30, 2023 1:10 AM

China will resume visa-free policies and consider adding more countries to its visa-exemption list to help boost the country's post-pandemic tourism business, according to a policy document released on Friday (Sept 29).

More international flights will be resumed or added, China's State Council said.

In a statement posted on the central government's website, it said visa-free policies and visa assurances on arrival would be promoted as well as smoother immigration clearances for cruises and self-driving tourists.

The government also called for enhanced tax-rebate services such the creation of more tax-rebate shops.

