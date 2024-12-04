Award Banner
China says Philippine ships entered its territorial waters around disputed shoal in South China Sea

National flags are placed outside a room where Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and China's Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng address reporters after their meeting in Beijing, China, Jan 23, 2017.
PHOTO: Reuters file
BEIJING — China's Coast Guard said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that four Philippine ships had attempted to enter China's territorial waters around a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Liu Dejun, a coast guard spokesperson, said in a statement the Philippine ships had "dangerously approached" China Coast Guard "normal law enforcement patrol vessels" around the Scarborough Shoal. Liu added that China had "exercised control" over the Philippine ships.

