China says South China Sea not a 'fighting arena' for major powers

BEIJING - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday (July 25) that the South China Sea is not a "safari park" for countries outside the region or a "fighting arena" for major powers to compete in.

The South China Sea issue should be handled by countries in the region themselves, Wang said.

He made the remarks at a virtual seminar commemorating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

ALSO READ: Philippines pulls Hollywood action flick from cinemas over South China Sea map