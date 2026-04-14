China seeks deeper energy ties with UAE, urges protection of citizens

BEIJING — China's Premier Li Qiang met with Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi in Beijing on Monday (April 13), calling for deeper energy co-operation with the UAE.

China is willing to strengthen the foundation for energy co-operation with the UAE and explore co-operation potential in energy storage, hydrogen energy, and new energy vehicles, state broadcaster CCTV cited Li as saying during the talks.

Li also urged the UAE to "take strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects" in the country amid the war in Iran, adding that China would continue to make constructive efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

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