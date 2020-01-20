As China seeks to spark night economy, on-demand chauffeurs for drunken drivers see surge

A team of drivers with ride-hailing service platform DiDi Chuxing wait for clients near a cluster of restaurants in Beijing on Jan 10, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

BEIJING - It was freezing and the streets were slick as substitute driver Liu Pengfei bade farewell to his mother, wife and son before riding into Beijing on his tiny electric bike.

Mr Liu, 33, and his fellow drivers make their living getting drunken people safely home.

And with Beijing urging restaurants, entertainment venues and public transportation to extend hours in a bid to boost consumption, Mr Liu's clients on DiDi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing service platform, have multiplied.

"My orders after midnight have grown a lot, and a third more of my customers are asking me to drive them to the next entertainment spot instead of going home," Mr Liu said. "(Our) business makes the most money in the later half of the night."

His rates triple after midnight.

The high payoff has lured Mr Liu to travel 20km from his home in nearby Hebei province daily.

He earned 12,000 yuan (S$2,360) a month on average last year. In some months, he raked in nearly 19,000 yuan, more than two times the average Beijing salary.

He and other drivers hang around night spots - less than 100m away, 12 men at a table were gorging on meat and downing beer - and when hired, use their clients' own cars to drive them home.

The drivers check their phones as they wait, ready for their first customer of the night to contact them through a mobile app.

It is too soon to say whether extending opening hours of malls, creating food streets, and putting on late-night cultural performances will boost China's consumption, with the economy still languishing at near 30-year lows.

But on-demand drivers seem to be one early beneficiary.

Data from DiDi shows night-time orders for drivers increased 20 per cent in Beijing's central business district last year compared with a year earlier.

In other cities like Dongguan, Changsha and Zhengzhou, orders jumped even more, as much as 50 per cent.

Mr Liu said he sees his business as promising, and plans to stick with it for the next few years.

But, inevitably, family life suffers.

"Some weekends, my son would hug my leg when I leave, crying and asking me to play with him," he said.

More about
china Ride-hailing services

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES