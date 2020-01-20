As China seeks to spark night economy, on-demand chauffeurs for drunken drivers see surge

BEIJING - It was freezing and the streets were slick as substitute driver Liu Pengfei bade farewell to his mother, wife and son before riding into Beijing on his tiny electric bike.

Mr Liu, 33, and his fellow drivers make their living getting drunken people safely home.

And with Beijing urging restaurants, entertainment venues and public transportation to extend hours in a bid to boost consumption, Mr Liu's clients on DiDi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing service platform, have multiplied.

"My orders after midnight have grown a lot, and a third more of my customers are asking me to drive them to the next entertainment spot instead of going home," Mr Liu said. "(Our) business makes the most money in the later half of the night."

His rates triple after midnight.

The high payoff has lured Mr Liu to travel 20km from his home in nearby Hebei province daily.

He earned 12,000 yuan (S$2,360) a month on average last year. In some months, he raked in nearly 19,000 yuan, more than two times the average Beijing salary.

He and other drivers hang around night spots - less than 100m away, 12 men at a table were gorging on meat and downing beer - and when hired, use their clients' own cars to drive them home.

The drivers check their phones as they wait, ready for their first customer of the night to contact them through a mobile app.