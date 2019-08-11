China slams British MP report on interference in universities as 'fictitious'

BEIJING - Beijing on Thursday (Nov 7) criticised as "fictitious" a report by British politicians claiming there was "alarming evidence" of Chinese interference on university campuses.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, cited examples where Beijing-linked organisations appeared to suppress freedom of speech at institutions of higher education.

One academic told lawmakers he saw Confucius Institute officials confiscating papers which mentioned Taiwan - which Beijing considers a rebel province awaiting reunification - at an academic conference.

Likened to France's Alliance Francaise, Spain's Instituto Cervantes and the British Council, the Confucius Institute teaches students about Chinese language and culture at hundreds of universities around the world.

Dr Christopher Hughes, a professor at the London School of Economics, said he had seen Chinese students in the British capital engaged in activities to "undermine Hong Kong protesters".

"China has always adhered to a principle of non-interference in internal affairs," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing.

The UK lawmakers should "do more to... advance China-UK relations, instead of making fictitious remarks and sowing discord", Mr Geng added.