China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations

A South Korean player caused uproar in China after he was pictured with his foot on the Panda Cup.

South Korea's victorious under-18 team were stripped of the Panda Cup on Thursday after they infuriated hosts China with their celebrations.

The Koreans had already apologised to "all the people in China" after a picture emerged of a player with his foot on the trophy.

The Koreans were accused of disrespect after they defeated the home side 3-0 on Wednesday to win the annual youth international competition in the city of Chengdu.

The photograph caused uproar in Chinese media and on social media, with the organising committee accusing the Koreans of "a serious insult".

South Korea's squad and coaches subsequently made a public apology in which all the players and staff bowed deeply.

But with Chinese media fanning the flames, and claims that Korean players also pretended to urinate against the cup, the Chengdu Football Association made clear that apologies were not enough.