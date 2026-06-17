China taps ultra-deep Sichuan shale in push to boost gas output

SINGAPORE — China is expanding gas drilling into deeper, more ancient shale formations in the Sichuan basin that could potentially lift domestic output of the unconventional fuel by more than a third by 2035, according to a Sinopec expert and industry consultants.

With shale gas output lagging government targets and making up just 10 per cent of China's gas production, state oil giants are tackling terrain some 5,000 metres below the surface — among the deepest in the world — to arrest slowing growth.

State oil giant Sinopec last month booked 236 billion cubic metres (bcm) of proven gas reserves at the Ziyang Dongfeng project about 4,500 metres below the surface, a breakthrough into ultra-deep shale.

State peer PetroChina made a similar-sized discovery in 2023 in an adjacent well in Ziyang.

Both are tapping the Qiongzhusi Cambrian formation in the Ziyang region, located between the megacities of Chengdu and Chongqing, in the eastern part of the Sichuan basin.

After drilling more than 100 wells, the companies are accelerating development that will cost billions of dollars.

Scaled commercial development is expected in two to three years, according to state oil company officials.

The only similarly deep shale gas play outside China is Western Haynesville in Texas at about 5,200 metres, where challenges have included higher costs and longer well-drilling times, according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

Falling behind goals

China began commercial shale gas production in 2014, and in 2016 set targets of 30 bcm by 2020 and 80 to 100 bcm by 2030.

China's early shale gas output surged to 20 bcm by 2020 from formations buried mostly shallower than 3,500 metres, but growth declined sharply in recent years to around four per cent annually due to fast depletion, analysts said.

It was the world's second-biggest producer at about 27 bcm in 2025, but that is less than five per cent of the output of the top-ranked US due to more complex geology and the concentration of resources in the densely populated and mountainous Sichuan basin.

Disappointing early results in China by global majors including Shell and BP and independents left development to state giants.

Beijing sees shale, alongside deep coal-basin gas, as a way to curb costly liquefied natural gas imports and drive better terms for gas pipeline supplies from Russia and Turkmenistan, analysts said.

Chen Lin, upstream researcher at Rystad Energy, said deeper development could lift China's shale gas output by nearly half from 2025 levels to 40 bcm by 2035, or 13 per cent of the country's forecast gas production.

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Thicker, premium quality formations

Early assessments show the Qiongzhusi formation, covering 10,000 square km (3,861 square miles), holds 10 trillion cubic metres of gas and could pump 30 to 50 bcm of gas annually, the timing of which depends on investment decisions, said Zhao Qun, a geologist at PetroChina's Exploration and Development Institute.

Zhao told Reuters the Qiongzhusi finds mark a breakthrough into multi-layered formations requiring more sophisticated drilling than earlier, shallower projects.

Sinopec's chief scientist, Guo Tonglou, said Qiongzhusi, the world's oldest shale at 540 million years, could deliver 10 to 15 bcm annually by 2035.

Qiongzhusi has "thicker, broader, premium-quality" formations than shallower plays like Fuling, China's first commercial project, though greater depth raises per-well costs and deepens engineering and drilling challenges, he said.

Sinopec and PetroChina are devising new drilling schemes, especially to prevent gas leaks between multi-layer horizontal wells, Zhao and Guo said.

Wood Mackenzie analysts said Qiongzhusi could contribute 10 bcm by 2035, while total shale gas production could more than double to 62 bcm, or 18 per cent of overall output, due to "huge potential" in legacy, shallower formations.

Higher costs

Wood Mackenzie estimates breakeven costs for the ultra-deep assets at US$5 (S$6.41) to US$5.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), versus US$4 for shallower shale.

That compares with US$3 to US$4 per mmBtu in Argentina's Vaca Muerta play and US$2.70 per mmBtu in US shale, according to Wood Mackenzie and Rystad Energy.

For comparison, Asian spot LNG prices have nearly doubled to around US$19 per mmBtu since the Iran war.

A Qiongzhusi well costs 90 million to 100 million yuan (S$17.1 million to $19 million), 45 per cent more than a shallower play, but greater per-well output and higher recovery rates can make ultra-deep shale commercially viable, said Sinopec's Guo.

China is pursuing deep shale "because of the limitations of our resource base," Guo said.

"But if we can make it with technological improvement and cost management, it will have broader implications globally in freeing up lots of resources."

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