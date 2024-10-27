China vows 'countermeasures' after US okays $2.6 billion arms sale to Taiwan

BEIJING - China will take "countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government said, lambasting a US$2 billion (S$2.64 billion) arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan.

The US is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

On Oct 25, the Pentagon said the US approved a potential US$2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including a delivery for the first time of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.

On Oct 26, China's foreign ministry said it strongly condemns and firmly opposes the sales and has lodged "solemn representations" with the US.

China urges the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

Beijing has over the past five years stepped up military activities around Taiwan, including staging war games earlier this month.

Taiwan's government has welcomed the arms sale, the 17th of the Biden administration to the island.

"In the face of China's threats, Taiwan is duty-bound to protect its homeland, and will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself," Taiwan's foreign ministry said.