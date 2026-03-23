China warns of 'vicious cycle' if war escalates in Middle East

BEIJING — China on Monday (March 23) urged all parties involved in the Middle East conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz to end military operations to prevent a "vicious cycle" and return to negotiations.

"Should hostilities continue to escalate and the situation deteriorate further, the entire region will be plunged into chaos," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said when responding to a question about US President Donald Trump pressuring Iran to reopen the key shipping waterway.

"The use of force will only lead to a vicious cycle," he said adding that the war should not have begun in the first place.

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