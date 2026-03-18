China will continue mediating for Middle East ceasefire, foreign minister says

BEIJING - China will continue mediating to push for a ceasefire and an end to fighting in the Middle East, its foreign minister said, adding the war should never have happened and had no reason to continue, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks on Wednesday (March 18) during a meeting in Beijing with the UAE presidential special envoy to China, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, in which he also voiced support for the UAE in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

[[nid:731748]]