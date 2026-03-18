china

China will continue mediating for Middle East ceasefire, foreign minister says

China will continue mediating for Middle East ceasefire, foreign minister says
China said the war should never have happened and had no reason to continue.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 18, 2026 11:45 AM

BEIJING - China will continue mediating to push for a ceasefire and an end to fighting in the Middle East, its foreign minister said, adding the war should never have happened and had no reason to continue, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks on Wednesday (March 18) during a meeting in Beijing with the UAE presidential special envoy to China, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, in which he also voiced support for the UAE in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

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IsraelIRANWars and conflictsMiddle Eastchina
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