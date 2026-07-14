Broken ribs, facial injuries: Woman in China allegedly attacks mother-in-law over refusal to care for grandkids

An elderly woman in China suffered four broken ribs after she was allegedly attacked by her daughter-in-law during a dispute over childcare.

The woman's husband, identified by his surname Jiao, accused his mother, Shen, of refusing to help care for his children, local media reported.

Videos of an interview circulating on Chinese social media platform Weibo show Jiao recounting the dispute. He said his son was feeling unwell and had told his mother that Shen refused to take his temperature.

The boy's mother then travelled from Henan to Shen's home via a high-speed train. The journey took about an hour.

Shen reportedly told her daughter-in-law that the boy was unruly and difficult to manage, adding that she was suffering from a toothache.

Shen then allegedly declared that she "would rather die than look after the grandchildren".

Angered, Jiao's wife attacked Shen and left her with facial injuries and four fractured ribs, reported South China Morning Post.

It is not known when exactly the incident occurred.

Jiao and his wife reportedly have two children, whose ages are not known. The children had been placed under Shen's care as the couple worked in different cities.

Defending his wife's actions, Jiao said he believed his mother was at fault and that she should not only help care for the children but also "raise them well".

The assault reportedly left Shen unable to work.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com