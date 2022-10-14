China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress kicks off on Sunday (Oct 16), with Xi Jinping widely expected to clinch his third five-year stint in charge - a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.

Little is known about who will be promoted into which key roles on the Politburo and its seven-member Standing Committee.

Leaders face a difficult time, with a slowing economy, questions over whether and how to exit its strict zero-COVID policy, rising tensions over Taiwan and high-profile protests over several issues this year. Markets are closely watching how Beijing manages these challenges.

Meanwhile, the capital is stepping up security and Covid-19 curbs, and raising red political banners for the once-every-five-year event that brings together 2,300 party members at the vast Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square.

