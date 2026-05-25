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China's anti-graft watchdog probes former defence, auto executive Xu Liuping

China's anti-graft watchdog probes former defence, auto executive Xu Liuping
Xu Liuping, chairman of China's FAW Group, speaks at an event of Chinese car marque Hongqi, or Red Flag, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Jan 8, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 25, 2026 4:36 AM

BEIJING — China's anti-graft agency said it is investigating Xu Liuping, a former chairperson of carmakers FAW Group and Changan Auto, for "suspected serious violations of discipline and law", a usual euphemism for corruption.

A ministerial-level official, Xu was the party chief of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions when the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the investigation in a statement on Saturday.

Xu is a veteran of the China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC), a top state-owned maker of arms and autos.

Xu had been an executive at CSGC, the former parent of Changan Auto, for more than a decade.

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chinaChina corruptionCorruptionAutomobile sectorchina crime
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