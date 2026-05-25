China's anti-graft watchdog probes former defence, auto executive Xu Liuping

BEIJING — China's anti-graft agency said it is investigating Xu Liuping, a former chairperson of carmakers FAW Group and Changan Auto, for "suspected serious violations of discipline and law", a usual euphemism for corruption.

A ministerial-level official, Xu was the party chief of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions when the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the investigation in a statement on Saturday.

Xu is a veteran of the China South Industries Group Corporation (CSGC), a top state-owned maker of arms and autos.

Xu had been an executive at CSGC, the former parent of Changan Auto, for more than a decade.

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