China's BYD to build new energy vehicle production base in Hungary

BEIJING — Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is to build a new energy vehicle production base in Hungary, it said on Friday (Dec 22).

The new facility to be built in Szeged, southern Hungary is expected to create thousands of local jobs, BYD said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The biggest Chinese rival to Tesla already has a plant in the city of Komarom in northwest Hungary that assembles electric buses. The Komarom plant, established in April 2016, was BYD's first factory in Europe, according to the company.

It now has over 30 industrial parks and production bases globally, with factories also in the US, Brazil, Japan and India.

