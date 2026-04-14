China's BYD says fire broke out at parking garage in Shenzhen, no casualties

BEIJING — Electric vehicle maker BYD said a fire broke out at a parking garage in a Shenzhen industrial park on Tuesday (April 14) morning.

The garage was a parking area for "test and scrapped vehicles" and the fire had been extinguished, the carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, the company added.

BYD shares were down 0.6 per cent at 2.08am GMT (10.08am SGT).

A local fire and rescue department reported the fire incident earlier.

The electric vehicle firm's global headquarters are in the Pingshan district in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

According to experts, EVs burn differently than cars with internal combustion engines, with fires often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite.

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