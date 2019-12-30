China's city dwellers head to rural communes to find simpler life

GUANZHONG, China - Mr Yang Zhaoyu quit his job in a big Chinese city nine months ago and moved to a small community that preaches sustainable living and mindful consumption.

"After graduating from college, I lived a very mainstream life," the 30-year-old former software developer said. "I dated, got married, and found a job."

But Mr Yang realised he wanted something different, so he ditched his career in Suzhou, west of Shanghai, and found a new life in an isolated community centred around sustainability and organic farming.

China's teeming megacities have drawn hundreds of millions of people from rural villages and small towns in search of jobs and wealth, but people like Mr Yang are part of an emerging trend in the opposite direction.

A recent poll of people aged 18-35 by a state think tank found 52 per cent of those living in smaller towns and cities had moved there after spending on average three years in top-tier cities, citing the fast pace of life.

Known as AnotherCommunity, Mr Yang's new home is an hour's drive outside of Fuzhou city in Fujian province, at a village called Guanzhong. It was set up by Mr Tang Guanhua, 30, and his wife, Ms Xing Zhen, 35, in late 2015.

After a year at AnotherCommunity, residents can vote to have a say in its affairs and use shared funds and resources. There are currently five permanent members.

It is now opening to the public for a four-month trial.

Since mid-October, over 20 potential residents - from former computer programmers to online English teachers and freelance videographers - have signed up to join the community.