China's DeepSeek plans to at least double staff in all departments

BEIJING — China's AI startup DeepSeek said it plans to at least double the number of staff in all departments as part of its ongoing AI push, according to a recruitment notice it published on Thursday (June 25) on social media.

Roles on offer include full-stack development, algorithms, AI core R&D, product management and deep learning research.

The company said its hiring principle is to have new recruits take on the most core and critical tasks from the outset.

It was reported earlier in June that DeepSeek has raised more than 50 billion yuan ($9.55 billion) at a valuation exceeding US$50 billion (S$64.9 billion) in its first funding round.

The company rose to prominence early last year, when its V3 and R1 models drew widespread praise in Silicon Valley and challenged US assumptions about China's AI capabilities.

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