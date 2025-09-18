China's defence minister urges greater unity to avoid 'law of the jungle'

BEIJING — China's defence minister on Thursday (Sept 18) urged greater efforts for global unity, warning against an increasingly divided world "defined by the rule of the jungle".

Speaking to formally open the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on security, Dong Jun said the world was overshadowed by Cold War thinking, hegemony and protectionism — a veiled swipe at the US.

"External military interference, seeking spheres of influence and coercing others to take sides will bring the international community into chaos," Dong said.

"An obsession with absolute superiority in military strength and a 'might is right' approach will lead to a divided world defined by the rule of the jungle and disorder."

Some 1,800 representatives from 100 countries, including officials, military personnel and scholars, are attending the annual three-day event, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

Most Western nations have sent relatively low-level diplomatic representatives to the forum, with some saying they are seeking to learn more about China's ongoing military build-up and opaque military leadership.

Dong's remarks follow recent speeches by President Xi Jinping against "hegemonism and power politics".

They come amid simmering tensions between China and the US and its allies and partners over flashpoints across East Asia, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

