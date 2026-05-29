China's DJI says its drones not a risk, urges US to lift ban on new models

WASHINGTON — Chinese dronemaker DJI told US lawmakers on Thursday (May 28) an independent review found its drones pose no security risks, as it urged Washington to lift a ban on its newest products.

DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, filed a lawsuit in February challenging a US Federal Communications Commission decision in December to bar imports of its new models and key components.

In a letter seen by Reuters, DJI said it had commissioned a US-based cybersecurity firm, which found "no evidence of data transmission outside the US".

DJI sells more than half of all US commercial drones.

The review found no "backdoors or unauthorized remote access mechanisms" or "unexplained radio frequency emissions".

It did identify a number of low and very low-risk issues, but none posed a realistic threat to safe operation or widespread data exposure, DJI said, adding that mitigations were underway.

Many US lawmakers argue Chinese drones pose national security risks.

The FCC decision means DJI, Autel and other Chinese drone companies cannot obtain approval to sell new drone models or key components in the US, though existing products can still be sold.

The DJI letter said "US businesses, law enforcement, farmers, hobbyists, and countless others are being asked to forgo a product that has been proven safe time and time again".

The FCC move marked a further escalation in Washington's efforts to curb Chinese-made drones.

While the December order barred imports of new foreign-made drone models and key components, some non-Chinese drones have since won approval.

In September, a judge rejected DJI's bid to be removed from a US Defence Department list of companies allegedly working with China's military.

The FCC is working to boost the US drone manufacturing sector and potentially allocating more spectrum for drone operators.

[[nid:736902]]