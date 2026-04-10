China's factories jolts back to inflation on Iran war price shock

BEIJING — China's factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years in March, in an early sign that the war in Iran is feeding cost pressures into the world's second-largest economy.

Economists warn that a shift to inflation driven by higher costs rather than stronger demand could leave Beijing boxed in, squeezing corporate margins, crimping growth and narrowing room for stimulus.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday (April 10), ending a 41-month streak of declines driven partly by intense price-cutting by businesses in a phenomenon widely dubbed as "involution".

The reading slightly outpaced an estimated 0.4 per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

Producer prices surged in energy‑intensive industries, with the non-ferrous metal mining sector recording a 36.4 per cent jump last month and non-ferrous metal smelting and processing posting a 22.4 per cent rise.

"Imported inflation is not friendly to the economy," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ.

"To eradicate the risk of deflation, China still needs to continue to promote 'anti-involution' efforts and stimulate domestic demand."

Since late February, China has allowed domestic fuel prices to rise but has capped increases to help cushion the blow of surging international oil prices.

"It is not clear how much of it was driven by weaker supply due to the conflict in the Middle East versus stronger demand driven by the anti-involution campaign," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The situation in the Middle East remains highly uncertain. So is the inflation outlook for many countries including China."

Consumer prices rose at a slightly slower pace. The consumer price index (CPI) ticked up one per cent year-on-year, compared with a 1.3 per cent rise in February. Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to climb 1.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, CPI fell 0.7 per cent, compared with forecasts for a 0.2 per cent decline and following a one per cent rise in February.

The emergence of largely imported price pressures comes at a delicate time for an economy that remains fragile at home and increasingly exposed to weakening external demand.

Domestic car sales fell for a sixth straight month in March, as rising fuel prices damped demand for petrol-powered models while electric vehicle sales continued to feel the impact of reduced incentives.

"Our framework suggests onshore prices would need to rise much more materially before generating the kind of inflation signal that would warrant a meaningful shift in policy bias," said Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG (China).

China needs to juggle rising inflation with growth risks, a central bank adviser said in late March.

Core CPI, excluding food and fuel, grew 1.1 per cent year-on-year, versus a 1.8 per cent rise in February.