China's first domestically built aircraft carrier enters service

BEIJING - China commissioned its first domestically built aircraft carrier into service on Tuesday (Dec 17) at a key base on the shores of the disputed South China Sea, in another big step in the country’s ambitious military modernisation.

Little is known about China’s aircraft carrier programme, which is a state secret.

But the government has said the new carrier’s design draws on experiences from the country’s first carrier, the Liaoning, which was bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in China.

President Xi Jinping is overseeing a sweeping plan to refurbish the armed forces by developing everything from stealth jets to anti-satellite missiles, as China ramps up its presence in the South China Sea and around self-ruled Taiwan.

The carrier, the country’s second, began sea trials last year from its base in Shandong province in the northern port of Dalian, where it was built, and has now been given the official name the Shandong, state media reported, following its commissioning.

Mr Xi oversaw the ceremony at a naval base in Sanya in the southern island province of Hainan, a major facility on the coast of the South China Sea, where China has constructed man-made islands, to alarm around the region and in Washington.

Mr Xi boarded the ship, chatting with its crew and offering his "affirmation" for China’s success at building its own carrier, state media said.

Mr Xi was accompanied by two close political allies, the report added – Vice Premier Liu He who has been leading trade talks with the United States, and Mr Zhang Youxia, one of the two vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission which is in charge of the armed forces and which Mr Xi heads.