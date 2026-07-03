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China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip

China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip
Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit Tivoli in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 2.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 03, 2026 4:15 AM

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on Thursday (July 2) on the first stop of a visit to the Nordic countries, his ministry said in a statement released early on Friday.

Key points

Wang told Rasmussen that he hoped Denmark would play a "constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations".

He said the world's second-largest economy welcomed more Danish companies to invest and China was willing to deepen co-operation in science and innovation, green shipping, healthcare and tourism.

Rasmussen, according to the Chinese readout, said that trade and green co-operation ties were developing well.

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chinaPolitics and GovernmentEuropeInternational Trade
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