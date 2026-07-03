China's foreign minister meets Danish counterpart on first stop of Nordic trip

BEIJING — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on Thursday (July 2) on the first stop of a visit to the Nordic countries, his ministry said in a statement released early on Friday.

Key points

Wang told Rasmussen that he hoped Denmark would play a "constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of EU-China relations".

He said the world's second-largest economy welcomed more Danish companies to invest and China was willing to deepen co-operation in science and innovation, green shipping, healthcare and tourism.

Rasmussen, according to the Chinese readout, said that trade and green co-operation ties were developing well.

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