China's military says it tracked Dutch frigate in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING – China's military said on Friday (June 5) it had dispatched naval and air assets to track and monitor the Dutch frigate De Ruyter transiting the Taiwan Strait.

The Netherlands said the warship was ⁠sailing through the region for diplomatic, security and economic reasons and was operating in accordance with international ​law.

Beijing last week said the same frigate illegally intruded into the Paracel Islands archipelago in the disputed South China Sea, to which the Dutch government gave the same response.

The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command (ETC) said in a statement that "forces of the PLA ETC will stay on high alert at all times and resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability".

In addition to claiming sovereignty over democratically governed Taiwan, Beijing views the narrow, highly strategic strait as Chinese territorial waters.

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