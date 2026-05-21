China's solar exports to Africa, Southeast Asia jump despite April price-hike concerns

BEIJING — China's solar exports to African and Southeast Asian countries continued to surge year-on-year in April, China customs data showed on Wednesday (May 20), indicating that global demand for renewable energy helped offset concerns over anticipated price hikes.

Here are some details:

Exports of solar cells and panels to African countries in April climbed 83 per cent year-on-year to 123,787 metric tons.

However, shipments declined from the March peak of 209,474 tons. In comparison, exports to Africa stood at 67,552 tons in April 2025.

The surge in March was supported by buyers worldwide rushing to secure shipments before China ended its export tax refund policy on April 1, a move expected to push up prices.

Meanwhile, exports to Southeast Asia increased 75 per cent year-on-year to 170,733 tons in April, although they eased from 336,891 tons in March.

Total exports of solar cells and panels in April rose 60 per cent on a per-unit basis and 4 per cent on a volume basis, dragged down by lower volumes exported to South Asia and the Middle East.

The Netherlands, a key transhipment hub for Europe, was the top importing country by volume.

Its shipments, valued at $380.8 million (S$486.9 million), were down 2.5 per cent year-on-year at 177,391 tons.

The Philippines, which had nearly quadrupled its imports year-on-year in March, came in as the second-largest importer by volume.

It more than doubled its imports from April 2025, although volumes slumped last month to 56,744 tons, down from 111,599 tons in March.

The top African buyers were South Africa, which purchased 81.4 per cent more on a volume basis in April, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has one of the world's lowest rates of electrification, rose 482 per cent to 17,953 tons.

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