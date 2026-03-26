China's top lawmaker addresses China's Boao Forum

BEIJING — China's top lawmaker and third-ranked leader of the ruling Communist Party, Zhao Leji, on Thursday (March 26) addressed the Boao Forum, an international summit sometimes referred to as Asia's answer to the World Economic Forum's meetings in Davos, Switzerland.

Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, also addressed the summit, while South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok spoke via a video address, having cancelled his appearance due to the war in Iran.

Key details

Zhao said "geopolitical conflicts and regional wars keep emerging. Unilateralism and power politics are posing greater threats," without naming a particular country.

He urged countries to resolve their differences through "political settlement" and "peaceful means," but did not refer to a particular conflict.

On the economy, Zhao said that China would take steps to increase consumer spending and would continue to contribute to global growth.

He reiterated that China would continue to open the world's second-largest economy to foreign firms.

He repeated Premier Li Qiang's pledge at the China Development Forum on Sunday that foreign firms in China would be given "national treatment."

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