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China's Xi calls for more robust, dynamic ties with Arab world

China's Xi calls for more robust, dynamic ties with Arab world
China's President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed AI Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 14, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONApril 14, 2026 6:12 AM

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (April 14) called for a more robust and dynamic partnership between China and the Arab world as the world undergoes unprecedented changes.

Greater coordination and co-operation are needed as human society faces the choices of peace and war, as well as unity and confrontation, Xi told the visiting crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to a media pool report.

The visit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes at a time of acute tension in the Gulf after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the weeks-long war in Iran.

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chinaMiddle EastXI JINPINGLeaders
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