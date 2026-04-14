China's Xi calls for more robust, dynamic ties with Arab world

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (April 14) called for a more robust and dynamic partnership between China and the Arab world as the world undergoes unprecedented changes.

Greater coordination and co-operation are needed as human society faces the choices of peace and war, as well as unity and confrontation, Xi told the visiting crown prince of Abu Dhabi, according to a media pool report.

The visit by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes at a time of acute tension in the Gulf after weekend talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal to end the weeks-long war in Iran.

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