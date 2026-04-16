China's Xi calls for strategic clarity, political security with Vietnam

BEIJING/HANOI — China and Vietnam should maintain high strategic clarity and prioritise political security, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Vietnamese counterpart on Wednesday (April 15) as China-US competition over influence in Southeast Asia grows.

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, is in China until Friday in his first overseas trip since being elected state president last week.

Vietnam typically balances its engagement between China and the US to navigate their geopolitical rivalry while protecting its economic and security interests.

But Lam's visit is seen as a sign of ties warming further between the two Communist neighbours.

"Both sides must maintain high strategic awareness and strong strategic determination," Xi said, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also talked about defending the socialist system, closer alignment between the countries' development strategy and greater infrastructure interconnectivity.

The countries signed various co-operation documents across sectors including agriculture, education and railway construction on Wednesday, Vietnamese state media said.

Trade is key

Lam mentioned boosting investment and technology transfer, and balancing trade ties for deeper economic integration, according to the Vietnam News Agency.

Trade and investment are the cornerstone of China's and Vietnam's relations, with deeply integrated supply chains that made Beijing Hanoi's largest trading partner, and Vietnam the top Asean partner for China.

China said it will strengthen co-operation with Vietnam in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and internet-related industries, while Xi assured that more Vietnamese products were welcome to the Chinese market.

Vietnam's trade deficit with China reached US$33.3 billion (S$42.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, rising 34.4 per cent from a year ago, according to official data.

China and Vietnam have historically oscillated between conflict and co-operation over centuries but have drawn closer in recent years, even as they remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the South China Sea.

The Southeast Asian nation has also been leaning towards a governance model that increasingly mirrors China's, with tightening state oversight while embracing Chinese technology and regulation.

Even the leadership structure appears resemblant when Lam consolidated authority earlier this month, breaking away from the country's traditional collective leadership system.

Dealing with major powers

In Vietnam, wary attitudes towards China have softened while tension with the US rose after Trump targeted Hanoi with some of the highest US tariffs imposed in Southeast Asia last year.

Lam's visit highlights how Vietnam is recalibrating its ties with the US and China, said Gregory Poling from the Washington-based Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS).

Vietnam trusts neither major power but still needs to work with both, said Poling, who leads CSIS' Southeast Asia programme.

"In the new world of US revisionism, keeping China at arm's length in favour of US investment or US preferred standards just isn't seen as viable anymore," Poling said.

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