China's Xi given lavish welcome in North Korea ahead of closely watched talks with Kim

SEOUL — Chinese President Xi Jinping received a lavish welcome as he arrived in North Korea on Monday (June 8) for a rare visit expected to focus on reasserting China's unique influence over the North in return for providing economic and political benefits.

China's Xinhua News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife Ri Sol-ju welcomed Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan upon their arrival at Pyongyang's international airport. Xinhua said the two leaders shook hands.

Xi later arrived at Pyongyang's main square, where a military honour guard and thousands of people, including children carrying balloons and hopping, staged a welcoming ceremony.

Buildings surrounding the plaza were draped in the two countries' flags, giant portraits of Kim and Xi and red-and-yellow banners welcoming the Chinese leader and celebrating the nations' "friendship and unity".

During a two-day trip, his first visit to North Korea in seven years, Xi is expected to hold a summit with Kim.

It will be their first meeting since September, when they met in Beijing after viewing a military parade alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and other foreign leaders.

No specific agenda has been mentioned.

Foreign experts predict the meeting will have big ramifications on bilateral ties and beyond, as they both seek to fully restore their traditional alliance in the face of separate confrontations with the US

"A Chinese leader doesn't just visit North Korea because a visit is due. Xi's trip will have real implications for China-DPRK relations," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, using the abbreviation for North Korea's full name.

Sway over North Korea could help Xi's dealings with US

Xi's trip comes after his back-to-back summits with US President Donald Trump and Putin in Beijing last month. Xi is expected to meet Trump again on a planned US visit in September.

Xi will try to demonstrate China's "sway over the Korean Peninsula" and "a leadership role in entire Northeast Asia in the ages of strategic competitions with the US", said Kwak Gil Sup, the head of One Korea Centre, a website specialising in North Korea affairs.

China has long been North Korea's economic lifeline and main diplomatic backer.

Experts say China has avoided fully enforcing UN sanctions on North Korea and sent clandestine aid to help its impoverished neighbour stay afloat.

This year marks 65 years since the two countries signed a mutual defence treaty.

But there have been questions about their ties in recent years, with North Korea prioritizing co-operation with Russia by supplying troops and weapons to support its war against Ukraine.

In return, North Korea has received economic and military assistance from Russia.

Restoring an exclusive influence over North Korea would give Xi a leverage in dealings with Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to restart diplomacy with Kim, experts say.

"Implementing UN Security Council resolutions and enforcing sanctions do not appear to be priorities for China," Easley said.

In an article published on the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper Monday, Xi said China and North Korea must boost strategic co-operation and work together to oppose "hegemonism and coercive politics" and pursue an orderly multipolar world.

[[nid:737554]]

Kim needs Xi's support for his push for nuclear state

Xi would likely offer Kim economic aid packages such as shipments of rice and fertilisers, a resumption of Chinese group tourism to North Korea. and joint economic projects, analysts said.

"North Korea can't solely rely on Russia. It needs to align with China," Kwak said.

In a Monday editorial, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper called Xi "the most honoured state guest", saying Pyongyang's streets "are filled with an atmosphere of friendship".

Xi could also refrain from pressing Kim on the issue of denuclearisation of North Korea, and vaguely speak about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

That would be essential for Kim, who is desperate to win international recognition as a nuclear weapons state as a way to call for lifting of UN sanctions on North Korea.

"Chinese officials have taken the position of not speaking publicly about denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula while still maintaining it as a long-term goal. Kim appears to want Xi to accept North Korea as a nuclear neighbour," Easley said.

After last month's summit between Trump and Xi, the White House said the two leaders confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea.

But China only said the leaders discussed the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula.

On Sunday, Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo-jng, dismissed as "false information" the US readout of the Xi-Trump meeting.

Last week, Kim unveiled a new plant to produce nuclear ingredients and vowed to bolster the country's nuclear forces "at an exponential rate".

He also observed sea trials of a new naval destroyer and called for speeding up efforts to build a nuclear-armed navy.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung told reporters Monday that North Korea is producing enough nuclear ingredients annually for about 10-20 bombs and is close to perfecting intercontinental ballistic missile technology.

Lee said the world must first focus on convincing North Korea to freeze its nuclear materials production and ICBM programme as a short-term goal.

On Sunday, Kim's sister and senior official, Kim Yo-jong, echoed her brother, calling a US push for the denuclearisation of North Korea an "escapist and anachronistic dream".

Kim Jong Un has rebuffed US and South Korean offers for talks and focused on enlarging and modernizing his nuclear arsenal since his high-stakes diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019.

The North Korean leader said in September that he still had "good personal memories" of Trump but urged the US to withdraw its demand for North Korea to denuclearize as a precondition for resuming diplomacy.

Experts say Kim would eventually want arms reductions talks with the US to win concessions in return for partially surrendering his nuclear weapons.

[[nid:737557]]