China's Xi says he will work with North Korea to fight hegemony, North Korean media says

SEOUL — Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was China's unwavering policy to upgrade ties with North Korea, and the two countries would work together to fight hegemony and attempts to revive militarism, according to comments published in North Korea's state newspaper Rodong Sinmun on Monday (June 8).

Xi said in a commentary that the two neighbours would strengthen exchanges in all areas to inject strong momentum into developing relations and safeguarding a fair and just global order.

"We must oppose hegemony, authoritarianism and all attempts and conspiracies to revive militarism that endanger regional security and stability," Xi said.

He also pledged to work with North Korea to promote fair and orderly multilateralism and inclusive economic globalisation that would benefit the world in building a community of shared human destiny.

Xi is expected to arrive in North Korea on Monday for a two-day visit, his first in seven years, and hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Beijing tries to draw Pyongyang back into its orbit.

Xi hosted Kim and other leaders last year at a massive military parade in Beijing, where he stood with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pyongyang has since resumed crossings at the Chinese border and increased exchanges, which were frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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