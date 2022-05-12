Chinese airliner veers off runway on take-off in Chongqing, causes fire: Media

BEIJING - A Chinese airliner veered off runway on take-off in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday (May 12) morning, causing fire, the state TV reported.

The airport closed one of its runways at 0054 GMT (8.54am Singapore time), according to a notice to airmen that did not cite the reason. The runway is currently scheduled to reopen at 0400 GMT (noon local time).

A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

Tibet Airlines TV9833/A319/B-6425 from Chongqing to Nyingchi was on fire during take-off this morning, details still not known. CKG/ZUCK closed for now. pic.twitter.com/CPL47fmfVk — FATIII Aviation (@FATIIIAviation) May 12, 2022

