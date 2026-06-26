Chinese boy who had eyes gouged out in 2013 excels at university entrance exam, to pursue double degree: 'He is like a sunflower'

A Chinese boy who had his eyes gouged out in a shocking attack that made worldwide headlines in 2013 will soon enter university.

Guo Bin, now 19, who was just six when he lost his vision, recently sat for the science track of China's college entrance examination for students with disabilities, reported China Daily on Wednesday (June 24).

Out of a possible 800 marks, the teen scored 721, coming out top among his peers, according to the report.

Guo is set to pursue a double degree in computer science and traditional Chinese medicine at Changchun University.

"I want to help others who are like me, and I am also interested in computing," he told reporters about his chosen fields of study.

"I also hope that after I graduate, and if there is a chance, I can return to the (Wuhan School for the Blind) and become a teacher."

In August 2013, Guo was found covered in blood and with his eyes missing after playing in a field near his home in Fenxi, Shanxi province.

Local police said the boy had been attacked by a woman they believe to be his aunt, who committed suicide days after the accident.

Guo was fitted with prosthetic eyes for free, and the Wuhan School for the Blind and local authorities sponsored his education for the next 12 years.

The teen reads Braille and enjoys music — even forming a three-member school band where he played the bass.

The school's vice-principal Zhang Long said Guo had always been determined to become a capable person.

"He is like a sunflower, growing toward the light even in adversity," she was quoted by China Daily as saying.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com