Chinese court sentences 'gene-editing' scientist to three years in prison: Xinhua

In this file photo, He Jiankui is seen at a conference in Hong Kong on Nov 28, 2018. He said that he had used gene-editing technology to change the genes of twin girls.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters
Associated Press

A Chinese court sentenced the scientist who created the world's first "gene-edited" babies to three years in prison on Monday (Dec 30), according to the official Xinhua media.

He Jiankui was also fined three million yuan (S$580,000).

Two other people involved in the experiment were also convicted and received lesser sentences and fines.

Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined one million yuan.

Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year reprieve, and a 500,000 yuan fine.

"The three accused did not have the proper certification to practice medicine, and in seeking fame and wealth, deliberately violated national regulations in scientific research and medical treatment," the court said, according to Xinhua. 

"They’ve crossed the bottom line of ethics in scientific research and medical ethics."

He, then an associate professor at Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, said in November 2018, that he had used a gene-editing technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 to change the genes of twin girls to protect them from getting infected with the Aids virus in the future.

His announcement caused a backlash in China and globally about the ethics of his research and work.

He and his collaborators forged ethical review materials and recruited men with Aids who were part of a couple to carry out the gene-editing.

His experiments ultimately resulted in two women giving birth to three gene-edited babies, according to Xinhua.

More about
china babies Medical ethics/Bioethics

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Woman who lost lawsuit over master&#039;s degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES