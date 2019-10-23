Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral

With a ripped physique, muscular arms, sculpted abs and thighs the size of tree trunks, Chinese bodybuilder Yuan Herong is a sight to behold.

As a female colleague of ours remarked: "She can crush you with her thighs". Indeed.

So much so that netizens have dubbed her the real life Chun-Li — because of her striking resemblance to the iconic character from the Street Fighter video game franchise — after photos of her wedding gown fitting went viral recently.

In the Instagram video which Yuan uploaded, she can be seen showing off her swole bod that has stoked the flames of desire amongst commenters.

The video was accompanied by the caption: "Trying on wedding gowns", resulting in some netizens responding by proposing or questioning her marital status.

Others were also busy falling over themselves to gush and swoon over her body and beauty, with some rather inappropriate comments, if we may add.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yuanherong1229

Will you still be wearing the same lingerie for your wedding?

According to Hong Kong media, Yuan is an internet celebrity in China and is described by fans as having "the face of an angel, but the body of a devil". She has also competed in bodybuilding competitions before, but aside from her fitness pursuits, Yuan has stated that she's a doctor, backing up the statement by posting photos of herself at work.

She once wrote in an Instagram post: "My job is a doctor, a part-time model, not a fitness coach."

Unfortunately, someone has already put a ring on it because according to Yuan's Weibo account, she collected her marriage certificate on Oct 10. In one reply to a commenter, she replied that her husband is also a doctor.

