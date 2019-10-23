Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral

PHOTO: Instagram/yuanherong1229
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

With a ripped physique, muscular arms, sculpted abs and thighs the size of tree trunks, Chinese bodybuilder Yuan Herong is a sight to behold.

As a female colleague of ours remarked: "She can crush you with her thighs". Indeed.

So much so that netizens have dubbed her the real life Chun-Li — because of her striking resemblance to the iconic character from the Street Fighter video game franchise — after photos of her wedding gown fitting went viral recently.

In the Instagram video which Yuan uploaded, she can be seen showing off her swole bod that has stoked the flames of desire amongst commenters.

The video was accompanied by the caption: "Trying on wedding gowns", resulting in some netizens responding by proposing or questioning her marital status.

Others were also busy falling over themselves to gush and swoon over her body and beauty, with some rather inappropriate comments, if we may add.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yuanherong1229
PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yuanherong1229
Will you still be wearing the same lingerie for your wedding?
PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/yuanherong1229

According to Hong Kong media, Yuan is an internet celebrity in China and is described by fans as having "the face of an angel, but the body of a devil". She has also competed in bodybuilding competitions before, but aside from her fitness pursuits, Yuan has stated that she's a doctor, backing up the statement by posting photos of herself at work.

She once wrote in an Instagram post: "My job is a doctor, a part-time model, not a fitness coach." 

Unfortunately, someone has already put a ring on it because according to Yuan's Weibo account, she collected her marriage certificate on Oct 10. In one reply to a commenter, she replied that her husband is also a doctor.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Social media viral videos

TRENDING

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Hailed as a &#039;hero&#039;, SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring
Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was involved in SharingIsCaring
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

SERVICES