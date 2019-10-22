Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi slams 'unacceptable' violence in Hong Kong

PARIS - China's foreign minister on Monday (Oct 21) denounced the "unacceptable" violence by protesters in Hong Kong, saying they had been encouraged by "foreign forces".

"What is happening in Hong Kong today are in no way peaceful protests," Mr Wang Yi said in an interview with AFP in Paris.

"It's violence pure and simple. These are unacceptable acts in any country," he added, accusing the protesters of attacking police and passers-by and paralysing transport.

Hong Kong has been riven by increasingly violent protests for more almost five months, with demonstrators demanding greater democracy and police accountability as violence spirals on all sides.

China runs Hong Kong under a special "one country, two systems" model that grants the international hub certain liberties but ensures the city's leadership ultimately answers to Beijing.

"There are foreign forces which are encouraging this sort of violence in the streets with the aim of destabilising Hong Kong, sowing chaos... to wipe out the historic progress made since the 'one country, two systems' policy was applied," said Mr Wang.