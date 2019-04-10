Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years

More often than not, if your kid suddenly shoots up by 10cm, that's a cause for celebration. Though that's provided if your child has already reached the age for puberty.

Unfortunately for this mother in Ningbo, China, her daughter was only seven years old when she towered over her peers, standing at an astounding 120cm.

Not only that, but she had begun growing breasts too.

The reason behind her early-onset puberty rested on her sleeping habits — for the past three years, Dandan (not her real name) had been sleeping with the lights on.

When the girl first underwent her growth spurt, her mother was delighted by her development, therefore paid little heed to her unnatural growth.

It wasn't until she was giving her daughter a shower that she realised Dandan had developed breasts. She even felt a few small lumps too, the woman told Zhejiang News.

After bringing her for a check-up, doctors discovered not only did Dandan's skeletal structure resemble one of a 10-year-old's, but her ovaries had also grown bigger.

"Under such circumstances, it is unlikely Dandan would grow any taller than 150cm," the doctor said to the horrified mother.

As they've already missed the crucial window period, even if they were to administer treatment for Dandan, the drugs would have little to no effect.