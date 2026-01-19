University student in China earns nearly $50,000 in 2 years teaching people how to cycle amid rising demand

A Chinese student in Shanghai hustled his way to earning 270,000 yuan (S$49,800) in two years by teaching people how to ride bicycles.

Li Longshun is a third-year graduate student majoring in physical education at the Shanghai University of Sports.

He and a friend first started the business after learning about a growing demand for cycling lessons several years ago. His friend subsequently withdrew from the venture after taking up a stable job in Shanghai, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In a Xiaohongshu video posted on Jan 2, user Zhao Lina speaks to Li about the business and his journey.

As he is still studying in university, Li uses his spare time to teach people how to cycle. He began sharing instructional videos on social media platforms and received his first order after two months, reported SCMP.

Li has reportedly taught 700 individuals between the ages of four and 68, with most of his customers in their 20s to 30s, and 70 per cent being female.

He said that customers usually learn about the lessons through Xiaohongshu, Douyin or word of mouth, adding that the most he earned in one day was 2,100 yuan.

Li offers a success-guaranteed package of 800 yuan, which promises customers they will be able to ride a bicycle by the end of the lesson. The package typically consists of two classes, each lasting two hours, for adults. After two lessons, additional sessions cost 200 yuan each.

Children usually require more lessons, conducted in shorter 90-minute blocks, due to their lower physical stamina, he added.

"A big group of customers learn bike-riding to make their commute to work more convenient. Others have an urgent need, for example, some companies organise team-building activities that involve biking, so they need to quickly acquire the skill," explained Li in the video.

One female customer mentioned that she took up lessons to fulfil a dream from her younger days.

"Since I was young, I always lived near school and didn't need to ride a bicycle," she said. "After growing up, I felt that I missed out on a life experience and wanted to make up for it."

Another female customer said that she took up lessons because of her daughter, who prefers to cycle than walk. She later told her daughter over the phone, "Mummy finally learned how to ride a bicycle! I learned for about an hour. I can cycle with you in future."

