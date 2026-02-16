From winner to loser: Chinese man demands apology after iPhone won at company party turns out to be ceramic tiles

Is it really a prank if only the pranker finds it funny?

A man in China has demanded an apology from his company after an iPhone he won at a party turned out to be tiles instead, according to Chinese news portal NetEase News on Sunday (Feb 15).

The man, Jiang Jiang, alleged that his company had held a year-end party on Feb 5, where he was announced as the winner of the party's grand prize - an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Companies in China often hold year-end parties in February, coinciding with the Lunar New Year.

His boss himself had stepped up on stage to make the announcement, said Jiang, a hospital employee, sharing that he had received the still-packaged prize from the former.

'April Fools' Day event for me'

Wanting to share his joy with his wife, Jiang decided to bring the prize home to open, South China Morning Post reported.

When he reached home and eagerly opened the box, however, the couple was stunned.

Inside the box wasn't the 9,988 yuan ($1,825) mobile phone, but a handful of chocolates and two ceramic tiles.

There was even a receipt for the purchase of the iPhone, Jiang had said, adding that he had gone home feeling like a winner, but ended up more of a loser.

"I expected the year of 2026 to have a lucky beginning, but they turned the year-end party into an April Fools' Day event for me," he said.

Jiang explained that this was likely his team manager's prank, as his boss never approved the purchase of the iPhone, according to SCMP. Additionally, the second-place prize was just a pillow.

Offended by the prank pulled on him, Jiang said that he demanded a formal apology from his team manager, Chinese news portal Exmoo News reported.

The company has since issued a public apology and reissued the same model of phone to Jiang.

