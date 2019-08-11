Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague

Xu was just a five-year-old boy, taking his first flight when he met Fang — an air stewardess who was working on the flight — and they took a photo together.

Who would have thought that 15 years later, it would be that same photo that led to the pair reuniting, but this time, as colleagues.

Speaking to Beijing Youth Daily on Nov 3, Xu said: "I was taking my first flight in 2004 and my family was flying from Pudong to Sanya for a holiday. As a memento, my mother took a photo of me with an air stewardess (Fang), after we had gotten her permission."

Now, the 20-year-old is a third-year student at the Civil Aviation Flight University of China and he told the Chinese paper that he has decided to pursue a career as a flight attendant after his studies, though it's unclear if it was inspired by that brief meeting with Fang when he was a boy.

After embarking on his internship with China Eastern Airlines in October, Xu chanced upon that fateful photo from 15 years ago and circulated it amongst his friends. Then, something unexpected happened.

He said: "Our team leader approached me the next day and asked if I would like to meet the lady in the photo."