Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems

PHOTO: Screengrab
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

You can have too much of a good thing, and one man in Hangzhou, China, learnt his lesson the hard way when his blood turned milky-white after eating four mooncakes every day.

Worried that the mooncakes stacking up at home would go to waste, the man, only known as Wang, had taken to consuming at least three to four mooncakes a day.

While he normally enjoyed sweet and oily food, going so far as to replace his regular meals with mooncakes ultimately took a toll on his health.

During a check-up at the hospital this month, the medical staff collected his blood for examination. To their surprise, not only was his blood flow extremely slow, the collected sample was thick and cloudy.

The sample was immediately sent for testing. According to the results, the triglyceride level in his bloodstream was 16.6mmol/L, which was 10 times higher than the average person's.

Triglycerides are a type of fat found in the body that's been converted from unused calories. Mayo Clinic states that high levels of triglycerides can lead to the thickening of the artery walls, and lead to an increased risk of stroke, heart attack, and other heart diseases.

As a uremic patient who regularly undergoes dialysis due to kidney failure, his dangerously high triglyceride levels could be fatal if left untreated. Thankfully, Wang was able to recover after immediate treatment.

Wang's doctor pointed out even though mooncakes are delicious, the sugar and fat levels of these sweet treats are extremely high.

Just 50g of a salted egg yolk mooncake can contain 14g of oil, which is equivalent to ingesting three teaspoons worth of oil. Those suffering from any form of kidney disease are cautioned against having too many mooncakes.

When his doctor informed him of the blood test results, Wang could only mourn: "Does this mean I won't be able to enjoy mooncakes anymore?"

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Health and Wellbeing china Kidney diseases

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES