Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

Everyone needs somebody to lean on, even if it means bawling in the arms of a complete stranger.

Afraid that she might scare her daughter with her tears, a mother in Wuhan, China, was weeping in a train station until a female station attendant found her and offered her a shoulder to cry on.

The staff spotted her on Monday (Nov 18) squatting along the station platform. Worried that the passenger might be feeling unwell, the station attendant went over to check on her.

The woman initially wouldn't respond to any of the staff's questions. Unsure what to do, she tried to comfort the passenger, reaching out to pat her on the head. While doing so, the woman suddenly stood up and threw her arms around the staff before wailing out loud.

Her entire breakdown was captured by one of the station's CCTV.

In an interview with WeVideo, the station attendant explained that the woman had been continuously working overtime for a month. Having completed work and left her workplace on time that day, she found herself at a complete loss and had no idea what to do nor where to go.

The woman didn't dare to go home either, fearing that she would burst into tears in front of her daughter.

After the passenger finally pulled herself together, the station attendant escorted her to the exit where she suddenly turned around to give her a big hug before she left.

Many netizens sympathised with the lady's struggles, sharing how they too struggled with heavy workloads and overtime hours. They also commended the staff for her warmth and empathy, hoping that others would do the same too.

"Life isn't easy for anyone. Offer a listening ear when they're done, give them a hug when they cry, it does wonders to help one out of a dark place. Kudos to the staff." PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"Every person has a different threshold, it's difficult for everyone. I hope every act of kindness brings you warmth." PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"There's nothing easy in our lives." PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

rainercheung@asiaone.com