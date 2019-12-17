Chinese police confirm Hong Kong cross-border bridge arrests

HONG KONG - China announced on Monday (Dec 16) they have arrested more than one person at a temporary police checkpoint on a mega cross-border bridge, including a Hong Konger who was reported missing over the weekend by his family.

It is the first time mainland officers have confirmed arrests on the artificial island that connects an enormous tunnel and bridge system linking Hong Kong to the cities of Macau and Zhuhai on the other side of the Pearl River Delta.

The man's son told local media on Saturday that after his father had texted to say he was being detained at a mainland police checkpoint, he had been unable to find out what happened and had filed a missing person case with Hong Kong officers.

On Monday, police in China's Guangdong province confirmed the man's detention.

On their official social media account, the force said the man - surnamed Chung - was one of an undisclosed number of wanted criminals detained since the island checkpoint was set up on Dec 10.