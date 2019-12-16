Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

HONG KONG – Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday (Dec 16), where he said he recognised her courage to govern the Asian financial hub in “exceptional times” and supported the city’s police in upholding the law.

Ms Lam met Mr Xi during a regular duty visit to the mainland. Mr Xi’s brief comments to the media before the closed door session were broadcast by Hong Kong’s Cable Television.

Earlier, Ms Lam met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who said Hong Kong was not yet out of the “dilemma” facing the city’s economy after months of sometimes violent protests.

The meetings come after Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late-night street clashes with protesters on Sunday as the former British colony’s worst political crisis in decades drags on for the seventh month.

"Hong Kong right now has not stepped out of its dilemma," Mr Li said in his meeting with Mrs Lam, the opening remarks of which were broadcast by Cable TV.

"The SAR (special administrative region) government must continue its efforts, end violence and stop the chaos in accordance with the law and restore order."

Anti-government protests in the city since June have posed one of the biggest populist challenges to Mr Xi’s rule. The unrest has also complicated ties between China and the United States at a time of heightened tensions, including over trade.

Mrs Lam’s visit comes amid speculation in local media that talks with Mr Xi could yield fresh directives on the city’s political crisis, including a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

The two previously met in Shanghai in early November when Mr Xi expressed “high trust” in Mrs Lam despite the turmoil.