Chinese refiner Hengli, sanctioned by US, restructures Singapore unit, sources say

SINGAPORE — China's Hengli Group, whose Chinese refinery arm was sanctioned by the US on Friday (April 24), has adjusted the shareholding structure of its Singapore-based trading arm, sources familiar with the matter said.

Hengli Petrochemical International Pte Ltd is now 95 per cent-owned by Dalian Changxing International Trade Co Ltd, with Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery holding five per cent stake, the sources said, citing a shareholding document they received from the firm.

Previously, the Singapore unit was fully owned by Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery. Dalian Changxing International Trade is owned by a local Chinese government entity, according to Chinese corporate information database Qichacha.

A Hengli spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, the US Treasury announced sanctions on Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery, a unit of Hengli Petrochemical, for buying billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil.

Shanghai-listed Hengli Petrochemical denied trade dealings with Iran.

The private refiner, which operates a 400,000 barrel per day integrated crude-to-chemicals site in the northeastern city of Dalian, exported on average at least 50,000 metric tons per month of petrochemicals last year, Kpler shiptracking data showed.

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