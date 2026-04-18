Chinese regulator fines, confiscates $671m from food delivery platforms

BEIJING – China's market regulator on Friday (April 17) fined and confiscated a total of 3.6 billion yuan (S$671 million) from seven e-commerce platforms over food delivery safety violations, an official statement showed.

The companies fined include Pinduoduo, Meituan, JD.com, ByteDance's Douyin and Alibaba's food delivery service, Taobao Shangou.

Investigations showed the companies had failed to take necessary measures to protect consumers and to properly verify online food vendors' licences and qualifications, the regulator said.

In a statement, Pinduoduo said it "sincerely accepts and will resolutely comply" with the regulator's decision. "We will take this as a lesson, further standardise our business processes, and make optimisations and improvements," the company said.

Meituan, ByteDance and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Food delivery in China has become intensely competitive over the past 12 months, with e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com aggressively pursuing market share by offering coupons and discounts on products including ice cream and takeaway coffees.

The battle for "instant retail" – goods delivered within the hour – has not only squeezed company profits but also drawn scrutiny from Chinese regulators who have repeatedly warned against "race-to-the-bottom competition" among food delivery firms.

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