Chinese state media slam US basketball's NBA in free speech row over Hong Kong comments

SHANGHAI - Chinese state media on Wednesday (Oct 9) accused the US National Basketball Association (NBA) of endorsing violence and peddling a "secessionist pipe dream" as a row escalates over comments by a leading team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey apologised on Monday for a Twitter post over the weekend backing the Hong Kong protests. The comment, which was quickly deleted, sparked anger in China, and broadcasters, sportswear companies and sponsors said they would review their relationship with the league.

The NBA initially described the anger over the message as "regrettable", but commissioner Adam Silver told a news conference in Japan on Tuesday that it was not up to the NBA to regulate what players, employees and team owners said.

On Wednesday, an editorial in the official English-language China Daily accused Mr Silver of "brazenly endorsing Morey's secessionist-supporting tweet" and giving "a shot to the arms of the rioters of Hong Kong".

It said: "If Silver thinks endorsing the indiscriminate violence the radical Hong Kong protesters are resorting to... is supporting freedom of expression, then he should think again."

The protests were "a bid to liberate the city" and "a secessionist pipe-dream" peddled by demonstrators "to justify their summer hooliganism", it added.