Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46

A desperate attempt to earn some money cost a Chinese university student his life when he tried to take on a professional kickboxer in the ring.

Second-year university student Ming Jixian, 22, fell into a coma after the match in Chengdu on Nov 30. He passed away on Friday (Dec 20) mentioned local media reports.

Ming, who reportedly only trained for a month, went up against Wang Haoran, 19, an experienced boxer with a 11-0 winning record and three knockouts.

Although Ming was said to be physically active and loved running, he was no match for Wang.

Footage of the fight showed Wang punching Ming with one hand behind his back before delivering a swift kick that had Ming crumpling to the floor. The entire fight lasted only 36 seconds.

As a result of the fight, Ming suffered from traumatic cardiac arrest, thoracic trauma, abdominal trauma, myocardial contusion and gastrointestinal bleeding, the hospital told reporters.

Ming's coach, identified only as Wu, had reportedly promised him RMB240 ($46) for his appearance in the fight and had said that his opponent would also be of an "elementary level".

After the match, Wu explained to Ming's family that the match-up with Wang, who he had not heard of previously, had been arranged by the organisers, Monster Private War Club (MonsterPWC).

But Wang's ex-coach, known only as Yang, told reporters that under normal circumstances, the match organisers would have informed Wu of Ming's opponent, as well as the opponent's skill level, at least one month before the fight.

PHOTO: Pearvideo.com

The police are reportedly investigating MonsterPWC.

Wang was also detained by the police and investigated for causing serious injury, according to a statement released by his lawyer on Dec 11. He had not been aware of Ming's inexperience and felt "wronged" by the situation, his lawyer added.

Ming's family, who are reportedly farmers, are still struggling to foot his hospital bills, which currently amount to over RMB260,000.

According to Ming's family, the organisers of the event paid them RMB80,000 in compensation, while Wang's parents paid RMB10,000. An unnamed shareholder of the organising company contributed RMB10,000 as well.

The family has requested for an autopsy to be carried out on Ming's body and is considering legal action against MonsterPWC.

