Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

A desperate attempt to earn some money cost a Chinese university student his life when he tried to take on a professional kickboxer in the ring.

Second-year university student Ming Jixian, 22, fell into a coma after the match in Chengdu on Nov 30. He passed away on Friday (Dec 20) mentioned local media reports.

Ming, who reportedly only trained for a month, went up against Wang Haoran, 19, an experienced boxer with a 11-0 winning record and three knockouts.

Although Ming was said to be physically active and loved running, he was no match for Wang.

Footage of the fight showed Wang punching Ming with one hand behind his back before delivering a swift kick that had Ming crumpling to the floor. The entire fight lasted only 36 seconds.

As a result of the fight, Ming suffered from traumatic cardiac arrest, thoracic trauma, abdominal trauma, myocardial contusion and gastrointestinal bleeding, the hospital told reporters.

Ming's coach, identified only as Wu, had reportedly promised him RMB240 ($46) for his appearance in the fight and had said that his opponent would also be of an "elementary level".

After the match, Wu explained to Ming's family that the match-up with Wang, who he had not heard of previously, had been arranged by the organisers, Monster Private War Club (MonsterPWC).

But Wang's ex-coach, known only as Yang, told reporters that under normal circumstances, the match organisers would have informed Wu of Ming's opponent, as well as the opponent's skill level, at least one month before the fight.

PHOTO: Pearvideo.com

The police are reportedly investigating MonsterPWC.

Wang was also detained by the police and investigated for causing serious injury, according to a statement released by his lawyer on Dec 11. He had not been aware of Ming's inexperience and felt "wronged" by the situation, his lawyer added.

Ming's family, who are reportedly farmers, are still struggling to foot his hospital bills, which currently amount to over RMB260,000.

According to Ming's family, the organisers of the event paid them RMB80,000 in compensation, while Wang's parents paid RMB10,000. An unnamed shareholder of the organising company contributed RMB10,000 as well.

The family has requested for an autopsy to be carried out on Ming's body and is considering legal action against MonsterPWC.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
china Sports boxing Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES