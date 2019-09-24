Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building

A secondary school student in Guangxi, China, was recently thrown off the fourth level of his school building and suffered organ ruptures and multiple fractures.

As of today (Sept 24), he is still in critical condition and remains warded in the intensive care unit(ICU).

CCTV footage showed the school's students hanging around the corridor during a break on Sept 16 morning when a tall student suddenly hoisted another student in black before throwing him off the building.

After watching the victim fall, the perpetrator calmly turned and walked back into the classroom. The other students were unable to react in time and could only watch.

According to the victim's sister, Wei, the victim, suffered from multiple organ ruptures, a punctured lung, severe bleeding and multiple fractures. He is still in critical condition, she said in a blog post.

The perpetrator, only known as Huang, was arrested for questioning.

In an interview with his mother, she shared that Huang was regularly bullied in school by a gang of students which included Wei. Despite Huang's tall stature, they would chase him down in a large group during school hours and holidays.